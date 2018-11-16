Luxoft (LXFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Luxoft is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Luxoft in a report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Luxoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Luxoft from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:LXFT opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.73. Luxoft has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Luxoft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luxoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Luxoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Luxoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

