Luxoft (LXFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

“We maintain our Overweight rating on LXFT and our 12-month PT of $52*. Luxoft reported 2QFY19 top-line results above Street expectations, but issued 3QFY19 guidance was below consensus. Adjusted EPS came in above consensus. The largest two accounts still face uncertainty, but Financial Services revenues outside of these accounts grew 16% and Auto grew by about 23%. We look to the earnings call to provide color/update on the outlook and performance for the largest clients, utilization and margin expectations, and full-year FY19 updates.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Luxoft alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Luxoft from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE LXFT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 779,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,994. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.73. Luxoft has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxoft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,465,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,610,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,392,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,938,000 after buying an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,647,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 533,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.