Luxoft (LXFT) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.83 million.Luxoft also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Luxoft from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Luxoft in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.44.

LXFT stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.73. Luxoft has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Luxoft had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxoft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

