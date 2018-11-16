Lydian International (LYD) Trading Down 13.3%

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) fell 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 284,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 382,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several research firms recently commented on LYD. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a C$0.10 target price on shares of Lydian International in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Lydian International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lydian International Ltd. will post 0.0103030290541783 EPS for the current year.

Lydian International Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

