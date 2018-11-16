M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s FY2019 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

MDC stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 9.55. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,746,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,220,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after acquiring an additional 737,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,094.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

