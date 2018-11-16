Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,002,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 115,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.43. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $67.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on MIC shares. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Liam Stewart acquired 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $69,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,304.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 177,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.09 per share, for a total transaction of $8,367,987.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 814,589 shares of company stock worth $37,998,177. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/macquarie-infrastructure-corp-mic-shares-sold-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.