Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,054 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 333,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/madden-advisory-services-inc-buys-7054-shares-of-ishares-gold-trust-iau.html.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.