Maestrano Group (MNO) Trading Up 10.9%

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) shares were up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Approximately 486,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

In other news, insider Ian Buddery bought 50,101 shares of Maestrano Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,509.09 ($5,891.92).

About Maestrano Group (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

