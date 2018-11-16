Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Shares of MAGS remained flat at $$5.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,207. Magal Security Systems has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.98% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

