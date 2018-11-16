Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Down 1.7%

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.29. Approximately 5,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 371,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,812,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,388,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,692,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

