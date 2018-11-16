Magellan Health (MGLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Health Inc. is an American for-profit managed health care company, focused on behavioral healthcare. As a specialty health care manager, they focus on some of today’s most complex and costly health care services. The depth and breadth of experience in managing behavioral health care, diagnostic imaging, specialty pharmaceutical services and providing pharmacy benefits administration enables us to deliver invaluable insights and innovative solutions that positively impact both the quality and the cost of some of the nation’s fastest growing areas of health care. Maintaining the highest level of integrity and clinical and quality excellence have long been Magellan hallmarks. By working together with health plans, employers, government agencies, consumers, service providers, fellow employees and many other stakeholders, they get a full perspective of the situation and are able to leverage these partnerships to deliver effective and innovative solutions. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Health from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,384. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 30,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 269.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 238,013 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 24.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

