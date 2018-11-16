Magna International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE:MGA opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

