Manitex International (MNTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Manitex International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Manitex International stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.33. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

