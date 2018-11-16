Manitou Gold (MTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 196866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

In other Manitou Gold news, insider Patrice Simon Dubreuil purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00.

About Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

