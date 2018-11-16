Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMI. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Marcus & Millichap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

MMI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 20,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.58 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.83%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $5,571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,119,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,520,179.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 28,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,084,464.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,357 shares of company stock worth $39,338,911 in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,945,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,918,000 after acquiring an additional 128,483 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,462,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

