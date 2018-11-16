MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Barclays began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Compass Point began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

MKTX traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $213.47. The company had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,751. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.11. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $172.09 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,583,182.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 25.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

