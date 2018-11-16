Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $67,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $118.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

