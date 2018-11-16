Marston’s (MARS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 99.85 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.70 ($1.93).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

