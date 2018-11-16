Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 775,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,115. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

