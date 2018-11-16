Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 6.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,935,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

