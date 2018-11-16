Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVT opened at $14.14 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

