Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $122,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 729.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mascoma-wealth-management-llc-has-122000-position-in-ishares-esg-msci-eafe-etf-esgd.html.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.