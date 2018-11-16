Masimo (MASI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,787. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $226,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 126,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $14,958,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock valued at $79,900,568. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $2,919,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $212,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 249,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

