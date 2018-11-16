Matrix Service (MTRX) versus China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC) Head to Head Comparison

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.09 billion 0.52 -$11.48 million $0.15 140.80 China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp $45.05 million 0.33 -$9.77 million N/A N/A

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Risk and Volatility

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Matrix Service and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Matrix Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matrix Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -1.14% 1.12% 0.65% China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 1.33% 5.19% 0.86%

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and capital construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, upstream petroleum, and sulfur extraction, recovery, and processing markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and provides planned and emergency services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment works for iron and steel, mining and minerals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture and grain, food, and other industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Company Profile

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concrete products; and compound admixture concrete, lightweight aggregate concrete, thermostat concrete, and C100 high performance concrete products. The company sells its concrete products primarily to local construction companies. Its target customers include general contractors, developers, design engineers, architects, and homebuilders. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. As of May 16, 2018, China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hou Sing International Business Limited.

