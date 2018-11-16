McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes $7.64 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $95,849,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $90,332,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $70,775,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,153,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 268,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 327.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 346,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 265,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.51 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

