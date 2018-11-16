Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Position in Ternium SA (TX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 23.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 15.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 41,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $31.31 on Friday. Ternium SA has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 11.58%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

