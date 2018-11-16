Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases New Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $701,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $144.85 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.93 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $693,340.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,907 shares of company stock worth $24,551,783. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.77.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

