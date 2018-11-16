Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,090 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.13% of Urogen Pharma worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,499,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 239,676 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 251,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

