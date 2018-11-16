Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 3,002 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.99.

Shares of ATVI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

