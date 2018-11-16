McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,474 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,965,000 after acquiring an additional 954,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,669 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,618,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Bank of America stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $284.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

