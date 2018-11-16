MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $26.33 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.