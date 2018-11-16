Mechel PAO (MTL) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Mechel PAO worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 271,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.60.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

