Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (MDF) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) has been given a C$12.00 price objective by investment analysts at Laurentian in a research note issued on Wednesday. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 52-week low of C$9.03 and a 52-week high of C$12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

