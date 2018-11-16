Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.92. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $1,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/medical-properties-trust-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25-mpw.html.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.