Medifast Inc (MED) Director Sells $215,041.16 in Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 1,343 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $215,041.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,523.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MED opened at $158.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 10.95%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Medifast by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

