Medley Capital Corp (MCC) Receives $4.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

MCC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 2,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Medley Capital has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 135.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 118.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

