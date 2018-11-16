Medley Management (MDLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

Medley Management stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,567. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.30. Medley Management has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

MDLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medley Management from $3.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Compass Point set a $6.00 price target on Medley Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Medley Management news, major shareholder Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 21,068 shares of Medley Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $113,977.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,441 shares of company stock worth $375,894. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the third quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the second quarter worth $435,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

