Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,797,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,245,000 after buying an additional 1,994,564 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 236,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 373,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

LTRPA stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

