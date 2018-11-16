Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $117,000 in RPM International Inc. (RPM) Stock

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $63,300,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $47,317,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in RPM International by 102.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3,433.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 190,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.95%.

In other news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews bought 2,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.21 per share, with a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,798. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Ballbach bought 3,360 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

