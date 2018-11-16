Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,120 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 3.86. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

