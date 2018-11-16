Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 133750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mega Uranium (MGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mega-uranium-mga-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-13.html.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. focuses on the exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.