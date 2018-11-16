Melvin Md Sharoky Purchases 11,205 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $183,089.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Melvin Md Sharoky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Monday, November 12th, Melvin Md Sharoky bought 8,795 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,114.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $16.84 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/melvin-md-sharoky-purchases-11205-shares-of-insmed-incorporated-insm-stock.html.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.