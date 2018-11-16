Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $190,701,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 52.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mengis-capital-management-inc-has-1-07-million-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.