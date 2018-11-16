Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Raised by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $298,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/merck-co-inc-mrk-stake-raised-by-armbruster-capital-management-inc.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.