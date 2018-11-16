Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($113.95).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €95.98 ($111.60) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.