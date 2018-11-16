Mesoblast (MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $516.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.96. Mesoblast has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 203.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,695,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

