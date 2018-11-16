Metlife (MET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MetLife’s operating earnings of $1.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 10.4%. The bottom line also surged 33% year over year on volume growth, favorable underwriting, expense management and an improved investment income. MetLife has been performing significantly well on the back of prudent underwriting and expense management. Its efforts to streamline business, only to focus on core business are really impressive. Its revenues grew in 2017 and first half of 2018 after declining for two years and the trend is likely to continue. Its strong international operations and disciplined capital management should drive long-term growth. However, the company’s exposure to catastrophe losses and investment in efficiency programs will put pressure on margins. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 298,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,399. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 148.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

