MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.36

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 40170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 391,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 358,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,900,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

