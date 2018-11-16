Michael McConnell Acquires 100,000 Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (ADA) Stock

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) insider Michael McConnell bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$89,000.00 ($63,120.57).

Michael McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Michael McConnell bought 37,842 shares of Adacel Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$29,516.76 ($20,933.87).

ASX ADA traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.82 ($0.58). 328,676 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

