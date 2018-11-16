Michael Mcshane Purchases 19,158 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Michael Mcshane acquired 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $132,764.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mcshane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

On Tuesday, November 13th, Michael Mcshane bought 30,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,517. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.14.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NCS Multistage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in NCS Multistage by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Michael Mcshane Purchases 19,158 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/michael-mcshane-purchases-19158-shares-of-ncs-multistage-holdings-inc-ncsm-stock.html.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.